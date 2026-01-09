Watch For Scammers Using AI To Get Your Money

Financial scammers are now using artificial intelligence to make fake investment schemes seem more real than ever. Jason Horton, with the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation, said today’s scammers use a variety of ways to hook their victims.

"Social media, texting, different apps that you may have to communicate with people, like What's App, those types of platforms," he said. Horton added scammers also use AI in a variety of ways, to make what they're selling appear legitimate, including Cryptocurrency.

"Be very, very wary of anybody trying to get you, any stranger trying to get you to invest in crypto platforms."

If you're considering investing money, Horton says check the background of the person making the offer; they must be registered with the state. If they use pressure or try to get your account information, that's a sign of a scam.

The Division of Financial Regulation has an online investment guide to help avoid being scammed.

