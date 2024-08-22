Save Family Farming: DOH Proposal Would Hurt Washington Ag

The Ag community is worried proposed changes to how water wells are governed in Washington could lead to a shortage of farmworker housing. The proposal from the Washington Department of Health would add small shared water wells including those used for farmworker housing. Dillion Honcoop with Save Family Farming said that could have a costly impact on the ag industry across the Evergreen state.

“The state, in all of their wisdom, is saying, well, that that would be a shared well and over a certain threshold, and if you don't meet certain requirements for this exemption, then you would be considered a public water system," Honcoop said. "And that would put you basically into the category of needing a lot of big time permitting requirements, and would be very costly."

Honcoop believes this would make it very difficult if not impossible for farmers to provide farmworker housing under this proposed change. He added the state is providing a solution to a problem that does not exist.

"That appears to be unnecessary and onerous, and would make housing too expensive for many farms to provide for farm workers.”

The Washington department of health is taking public comments on the proposed shared water wells policy changes. To make your thoughts known visit Save Family Farming’s Website.

