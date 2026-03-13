According to NASS’ 2024 Tenure, Ownership, and Transition of Agricultural Land survey, better known as the Total survey, over two million landowners rented out 348 million acres of farmland. Of these, 79% are owned by non-farming landowners.

NASS noted non-operating landowners include entities that rent out agricultural lands under a variety of ownership arrangements, such as privately owned, trust, family entity, non-family entity, or others. Of the land rented by non-operating landlords, over 251 million acres were rented out by private landowners, trusts, or family entities.

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According to the survey results, rented farmland acres, combined with the buildings on this land, are valued at over $1.6 trillion. In 2024, landlords combined received $34.1 billion in rental income while incurring $12 billion in total operating expenses.

“About 5% of the nearly 900 million U.S. farmland acres, or about 43 million acres, is slated for ownership transfer in the next five years, not including farmland that is in or is expected to be put into wills or trusts,” said Joe Parsons, NASS Administrator.

The report also showed that the average age of landlords is 69.2 years old, which exceeds that of the average farmer, who is 58.1 years old.

Click Here to read the results of the Total survey. The Total survey is conducted every ten years.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com