Earlier this month, the Trump Administration issued a memo, pulling out of the Resilient Columbia Basin Agreement. Supporters of the Snake River dams applauded the move, saying this will keep the vital infrastructure in place for the foreseeable future. Central Washington representative Dan Newhouse says while there will still be discussions and disagreements of the future of the dams, he says this is good news for the Northwest farming community.

“But the bottom line is, and I've said this all along and I I'm glad the administration agrees, that we can have the dams, but also continues to work very hard on making sure that salmon can not only survive but thrive," Newhouse said. "And we have some work to do there, no doubt. But the administration has demonstrated, and I certainly have made clear, that we intend to work toward that end.”

A Host Of Rivers Report Salmon Population Issues

Newhouse added to those who say removing the dams is vital to ensure strong salmon numbers, there is not guarantee the dams are the problem.

“All up and down the West Coast, rivers that have dams in place and rivers that don't have similar return numbers for salmon. And so, the dams don't tell the whole story as far as the challenges that the salmon are facing," Newhouse continued. "And so there's a whole host of things that we should be looking at; You know ocean conditions is one, certainly habitat/breeding grounds, fish hatch hatcheries have been a strong effort that we can continue working on, predators is a huge part of the salmon survival issue.”

Newhouse, a member of the House Ag Committee, said all parties involved should focus their time and energy on solutions that works for everyone.

Oregon’s Democrat representatives penned a letter last week voicing their disapproval of the Trump Administration’s decision.

