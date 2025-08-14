2024 Record Year For Oregon Wildfire Smoke, DEQ Says

The 2024 wildfire season in Oregon was the worst on record and the impacts of the smoke were felt across the state. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality recently released its Smoke Trends Report, which shows wildfire smoke contributed to an increase in the number of days with Air Quality Index levels that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups or worse in 2024.

The DEQ added notable examples were observed in Bend and Klamath Falls.

Click Here to read the entire Smoke Trends Report.

