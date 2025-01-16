RD Announces Funding For Yakama Power Project

On Wednesday, USDA’s Rural Development announced that it will invest $94 million in Yakama Power's Clean Energy Project. The funds come via the Powering Affordable Clean Energy program, PACE, where rural electric cooperatives and communities can use funding to lower electricity costs for businesses and families, while reducing climate pollution.

Yakama Power said they plan to use their funding to upgrade 18 miles of transmission line and develop a solar facility totaling 20 megawatts of renewable energy. That is enough to provide enough locally generated electricity to power nearly 14,000 homes each year. Yakama Power is the first native American Tribal entity to sell renewable energy directly to the U.S. Government.

"This investment in clean energy marks a significant step forward for both the environment and rural communities across the region," said Helen Price Johnson, Washington’s RD Director. "The investments we're making today will foster long-term prosperity and well-being for rural Washingtonians.”

PACE was made possible by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. Nationally, USDA is providing approximately $565 million in partially forgivable loans to finance 26 clean energy projects.

“This award is a tremendous win for Yakama Power and the Yakama Nation,” said Ray Wiseman, General Manager for Yakima Power. “Not only will it foster economic development and upgrade our power infrastructure, but it will do so with little to no cost to our customers. This investment gives the Yakama Nation a unique opportunity to build capacity for future growth, strengthening our community for generations to come.”

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com