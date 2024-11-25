Last week, the USDA announced it is funding additional projects across Washington via the Rural Energy for America Program [REAP] in an effort to lower costs, expand access to clean energy as well as strengthen farms and small businesses. Helen Price Johnson, Rural Development Director for Washington said $5.1 million will be provided by the Inflation Reduction Act to support 32 clean energy projects in 22 counties across the state.

“By supporting these clean energy projects, we are not only helping rural businesses reduce their energy costs, but we are also fostering economic growth, job creation, and environmental sustainability," she noted. "Washington state’s USDA Rural Development is proud to empower agriculture producers and rural businesses to embrace renewable energy and energy efficiency, ensuring a brighter and more sustainable future for our rural areas.”

Price Johnson said every corner of the state will be a benefit from this most recent round of funding. Some of the awarded projects include:

Maberry Packing, LLC , rural business located in Whatcom County, will receive a $191,898 grant to purchase and install a 234.33 kilowatt (kW) solar array. This project will realize $19,000 per year in savings and will replace or generate 248,500 kilowatt hours (kWh) (12% energy savings) per year which is enough to power 248 homes.

English Estate Inc ., a business located in rural Clark County, will receive a $45,000 grant to purchase and install a 40 kilowatt (kW) solar array. This project will realize $2,342 per year in savings and will replace or generate 26,400 kWh (75.96% energy savings) per year which is enough to power three homes.

The Imperial Five Hundred , dba, The Finch Hotel in downtown Walla Walla, will receive a $251,990 grant to purchase and install a 154.23 kilowatt (kW) solar array. The project will result in about $20,106 per year in energy cost savings and will generate approximately 197,800 kilowatt hours (kWh) per year (55 percent energy reduction) which is enough to power about 19 homes.

JJ Orchards And Fruit , a business located in rural Okanogan County, will receive a $41,574 grant to purchase and install Electric Frost Turbines improvements. This project will realize $12,943 in savings and reduce energy use by 129,116 kilowatt hours (kWh) (98% energy savings) per year.

USDA has invested more than $2.7 billion through REAP in 9,901 renewable energy and energy efficiency improvements nationwide. And almost 7,000 of those projects were funded by over $1 billion provided by the Inflation Reduction Act.

According to the Department of Agriculture, REAP enables farm producers and rural small business owners to expand their use of wind, solar, geothermal and small hydropower energy and make energy efficiency improvements. These innovations help them increase their income, grow their businesses and address climate change while lowering energy costs for American families.

Learn more about REAP by visiting the USDA's Website.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com