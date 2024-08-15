Puget Sound Recreational Crab Fishery To Open August 27-28

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced this week the Puget Sound recreational summer crab-fishing season will have two additional days in most marine areas; August 27th and 28th.

“With the addition of these two crabbing days in many Puget Sound marine areas (except Marine Areas 10 and 11), the pre-Labor Day summer fishery will be similar to the recent year average season length,” said Don Velasquez, WDFW crustacean biologist.

These dates are being added to the previously announced summer recreational crab seasons in all waters of Marine Areas 4 east of the Bonilla-Tatoosh line, 5, 6, 7, 8-1, 8-2, 7 South, 7 North, 8-1, 8-2, 9, and 12 north of Ayock Point. Summer crab seasons are typically closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in Puget Sound marine areas. Recreational crabbers should target the portion of the day with the least tide exchange and make sure their crab pots are properly weighted down during these extreme low tides to avoid traps moving and becoming lost. Crabbers can find helpful information on how to properly weight crab pots, by going to the Northwest Straits Commission Webpage.

Crabbers are also reminded to avoid deploying crab pots and gear in ferry lanes. Crab pots and gear in ferry lanes have caused serious damage to ferries in the past. The remainder of the summer’s crab seasons are scheduled to open as follows:

Marine Area 7 South (San Juan Islands/Bellingham) is open through Sept. 30 with crabbing allowed Thursdays through Mondays only, and also open Aug. 27-28.

Marine Area 7 North (Gulf of Georgia) is open through Sept. 30 with crabbing allowed Thursdays through Mondays only, and also open Aug. 27-28.

Marine Area 10 (Seattle/Bremerton) is open through Aug. 26 with crabbing allowed Sundays and Mondays only. A relatively small quota precludes adding open days for this area.

Marine Area 11 (Tacoma-Vashon Island) is open through Aug. 26 with crabbing allowed Sundays and Mondays only. A relatively small quota precludes adding open days for this area.

Marine Area 12 (Hood Canal) north of a line projected true east from Ayock Point is open through Sept. 2 with crabbing allowed Thursdays through Mondays only, and also open Aug. 27-28.

The following areas are closed to protect weak Dungeness crab populations:

Marine Area 12 (Hood Canal) south of a line projected true east from Ayock Point is closed until further notice.

Marine Area 13 (South Puget Sound) is closed until further notice.

Summer crabbing seasons are posted on WDFW's crab-fishing webpage. WDFW will have creel staff at many boat launch and access sites to gather additional information from recreational crabbers. The information collected by these staff is important for management of the crab fishery.

The daily limit throughout Puget Sound is five Dungeness crab, males only, in hard-shell condition with a minimum carapace width of 6 1/4 inches. Fishers may also keep 6 red rock crab of either sex per day in open areas, provided the crab are in hard-shell condition and measure at least 5 inches carapace width.

Crab fishers may not set or pull shellfish gear from a vessel from one hour after official sunset to one hour before official sunrise. Each unattended trap must have its own buoy line and a separate buoy that is permanently and legibly marked with the first name, last name, and permanent address of the licensed harvester. A more comprehensive list of regulations which pertain to crab traps can be found on the WDFW’s shellfish gear rules page. All traps must be removed from the water on days when the fishery is closed.

Puget Sound crabbers are required to record their harvest of Dungeness crab on their catch record cards (CRC) immediately after retaining the crab and before re-deploying the trap. Anglers who crab in Marine Area 7 North and South after Labor Day weekend will need a winter CRC. A separate CRC is issued for the summer and winter seasons.

CRC information is crucial to managing Dungeness crab in Puget Sound. Completed summer CRCs, regardless of whether any crab is caught, must be submitted, or reported online to WDFW by October 1, 2024. A CRC is not required to fish for Dungeness crab in the Columbia River or on the Washington coast, where crabbing is open year-round.

Before heading out on the water this season, crabbers can test their skills at identifying different types of crab in Puget Sound and their understanding of regulations and best practices by taking the Puget Sound crabber knowledge quiz. Visit the WDFW webpage to learn more.

Crabbers are reminded to follow Be Whale Wise regulations and guidelines to help protect endangered Southern Resident killer whales (SRKW). Avoid approaching SRKW, and at minimum stay the required distance away (reference the Be Whale Wise website for more information). For details, visit BeWhaleWise.org.

