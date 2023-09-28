PNW Dairy Producers: Apply for Equipment Grants

Fresno, CA – Want to innovate your dairy business with processing and/or packaging equipment? In its third cycle of grant awards, the Pacific Coast Coalition Dairy Business Initiative (PCC-DBII), hosted by California State University, Fresno, will award funding to dairy producers and processors in California, Oregon, and Washington who want to become more innovative in today’s industry.

The deadline to apply for the $300,000 available is September 29th, 2023. Producers are encouraged to go to the PCC-DBII website and apply with documents to help.

“In this round for new or used equipment, we encourage applications up to $50,000 so more businesses may benefit,” said PCC Project Director Carmen Licon Cano, Ph.D. , “Past grant winners have purchased items like butter churns, pasteurizers, and other items that have increased the profile of dairy while filling a demand for local and artisanal products.”

PCC “Cowkeeper” Susan Pheasant, Ph.D. , notes that a larger funding opportunity will begin in January, 2024, with at least $4.1M available for more states: Arizona; California; Nevada; New Mexico; Oregon; and, Washington. This fourth round of funding will include pandemic recovery (such as price declines and additional marketing costs due to COVID-19), as the majority of those monies are derived from the federal CARES Act.

THE PACIFIC COAST COALITION DAIRY BUSINESS INITIATIVE is funded through the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service and hosted by California State University, Fresno in collaboration with Cal Poly Humboldt, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Chapman University, Chico State, Oregon State University, UC Davis, Washington State University, and the California Dairy Innovation Center. For more information: https://www.dairypcc.net/