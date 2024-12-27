Pet Food Recalled Following H5N1 Detection

Portland-based Morasch Meats is recalling its Northwest Naturals 2lb Turkey Recipe raw & frozen pet food, after samples tested positive for H5N1. The Oregon Department of Agriculture say it was this pet food that led to the death of an indoor cat in Washington County.

“We are confident that this cat contracted H5N1 by eating the Northwest Naturals raw and frozen pet food,” said ODA State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz. “This cat was strictly an indoor cat; it was not exposed to the virus in its environment, and results from the genome sequencing confirmed that the virus recovered from the raw pet food and infected cat were exact matches to each other.”

Testing conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) and the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory (ODVL) at Oregon State University confirmed a genetic match between the virus in the raw and frozen pet food and the infected cat.

The company, is voluntarily recalling its Northwest Naturals brand 2lb Feline Turkey Recipe raw & frozen pet food. The recalled product is packaged in 2-pound plastic bags with “Best if used by” dates of 05/21/26 B10 and 06/23/2026 B1. The product was sold nationwide through distributors in Washington, Oregon, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island, as well as British Columbia. Customers who have purchased the recalled product should immediately discard the product and contract the place of purchase for a full refund.

For additional information or questions, customers may contact Northwest Naturals of Portland at info@nw-naturals.net or (866) 637-1872 weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pacific.

To avoid the spread of HPAI, state and federal experts strongly encourage people and their pets to:

Avoid consuming raw or undercooked meat products

Avoid consuming raw dairy

Limit contact with sick or dead animals

Wash your hands after handling raw animal products or contact with sick/dead animals

Keep pets or poultry away from wild waterfowl

The ODA stressed this case serves as a reminder that feeding raw meat products to pets or consuming them yourself can lead to severe illness. Raw meat may contain harmful pathogens, including Salmonella, Listeria, E. coli, and H5N1. These pathogens are destroyed when meat is thoroughly cooked. Raw milk, which has not been pasteurized, can also carry harmful germs. Pasteurization of milk eliminates disease-causing pathogens, including HPAI.

