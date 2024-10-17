Pertussis Cases Increasing Across Oregon, Nation

According to the latest numbers from the CDC, cases of Whooping Cough continue to rise nationwide, and Oregon is contributing to the outbreak. The CDC reports there have been more than 1,700 cases of Pertussis, or Whooping Cough, so far this year. In 2023, there were 5,600 cases nationwide. Oregon had just 35 cases last year; so far this year, according to the Oregon Health Authority, there have been 642.

Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Richard Bruno said Pertussis starts with cold-like symptoms and is easily missed, at first.

“Usually it progresses into an uncontrollable coughing that can have that characteristic ‘whoop’ sound. Babies, in particular, are at high risk for complications and can struggle to breathe.”

He noted Pertussis is caused by a bacteria.

“It’s important to see your healthcare provider if you have a cough that’s not getting better, or if you think you might have Pertussis. Your provider can prescribe antibiotics if they suspect Pertussis or confirm a positive test, which will help you get feeling better.”

Dr. Bruno says vaccination remains the best protection against Whooping Cough.

