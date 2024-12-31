OSU Extension Looks At How Grazing May Help With Wildfires

New research conducted in Eastern Oregon shows strategically grazing cattle could reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires. Oregon State University Extension’s Sergio Arispe has spent a lot of time studying invasive weeds in Malheur County.

“Invasive annual grasses have changed these natural landscapes and made them prone to wildfires that are catastrophic for everybody,” he said.

But working with ranchers and the BLM’s Vale District, he’s seen a reduction in those fine fire fuels, where cattle, and in some cases sheep, are allowed to graze more freely. A $515,000 federal grant will help expand his research with drones and the use of cattle tracking devices.

“Literally, these pedometers. We can see where they’re going, how long they’re spending there, and with the drone, we can look at the vegetation and determine where cattle are going based on the plants that are available to them throughout the year.”

Arispe said he hopes this work leads to fewer grassland fires and reduced costs for ranchers who get access to free livestock feed.

