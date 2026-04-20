The annual chick-hatching livestream from Oregon State University’s Extension Service returns Monday. OSU-Extension’s Julie Scism said this offers a special opportunity.

"To let kids and adults and everyone who enjoys it see the natural life cycle and learn how new life is birthed," she said.

After emerging from their shells, the chicks are moved to a pen where they stay warm and grow. Once they’re strong enough, the birds are adopted.

"They all go to local 4H families and those families and they might even take them to the fair, and exhibit them at the fair, and learn how to show chickens from them," Scism said.

The "eggsperts" predict the chicks will start hatching Tuesday. The livestream will remain active until Thursday.

Click Here to watch OSU's livestream,

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