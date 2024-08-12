Oregon’s Crook County Looks To Join Idaho

Crook County joins the leaders of seven other counties to formally request the state Legislature discuss moving Oregon’s border. Last week, County Commissioners sent to Senator Lynn Findley and Representative Vikki Breese Iverson, saying most Crook County voters want lawmakers to talk with Idaho state leaders about relocating the border. Senator Findley has already announced his plans to retire at the end of his term in December.

Crook is one of 13 Oregon counties to pass a Greater Idaho measure, asking local leaders to discuss shifting the state’s border; a move that would require Congressional approval.

