Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield was back in court late last week, to fight President Trump’s latest attempt at imposing tariffs. Rayfield said the three-hour hearing in New York covered a lot of ground.

"Looking at the history of the United States, of Congress, a lot of time was spent on the congressional record because this was a unique case," Rayfield said.

Unique, he noted, because after the Supreme Court struck down President Trump’s use of an emergency order to justify tariffs, he shifted to a 1974 statute that had never been used before.

"I’m not sure this will go to the Supreme Court, but if the federal government is unsuccessful, I would anticipate they would want to appeal this, going forward; potentially delaying the relief that Oregonians and businesses would receive," Rayfield said.

Rayfield expects a decision from the Court of International Trade within weeks.

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