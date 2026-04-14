Oregon’s AG Challenging Trump’s Tariffs Again

Oregon’s AG Challenging Trump’s Tariffs Again

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Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield was back in court late last week, to fight President Trump’s latest attempt at imposing tariffs.  Rayfield said the three-hour hearing in New York covered a lot of ground.

 

"Looking at the history of the United States, of Congress, a lot of time was spent on the congressional record because this was a unique case," Rayfield said.

 

Unique, he noted, because after the Supreme Court struck down President Trump’s use of an emergency order to justify tariffs, he shifted to a 1974 statute that had never been used before.

 

"I’m not sure this will go to the Supreme Court, but if the federal government is unsuccessful, I would anticipate they would want to appeal this, going forward; potentially delaying the relief that Oregonians and businesses would receive," Rayfield said.

 

Rayfield expects a decision from the Court of International Trade within weeks.

 

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com 

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