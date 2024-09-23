The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has confirmed another depredation in Wallowa County. Investigators say a four-month old calf was found injured on September 16th on private land in the Bartlett Bench area. ODFW says this incident most likely occurred at the same time of the September 5th depredation by the Grouse Flats Pack.

Because of this activity, ODFW issued a limited duration permit to a livestock producer to remove one wolf. The producer has been using regular human presence patrolling day and night, camping on the pasture, and has changed the pasture rotation. That permit expires October 15th, or earlier if the producer kills a wolf.

In addition, Wildlife Services is also working to reduce depredation by removing up to two wolves.

