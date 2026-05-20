An Oregon State University researcher has found warmer winter temperatures cause rivers to run faster, and the lack of snowpack hurts summertime stream flows.

"Climate change primarily causes warmer temperatures, and that's what we saw in our study, and we saw what we call a snow drought where we have warmer temperatures that cause a lot less snow, which is exactly what we've seen this winter," said Zach Butler.

He added as climate change continues, this will become a long-term problem.

"With less snow in the future and less snow this summer, we can expect more summer water concerns, because we'll have less water available."

Butler said climate change causes more severe storms, which sends water off mountains into rivers, causing erosion. When the snowpack is low, summer stream flows are lower, making it difficult to keep reservoirs filled, impacting irrigation and water levels for fish.

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