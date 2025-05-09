NW Lawmakers Look To Expand Forest Landscape Restoration

On Thursday, Idaho senator Mike Crapo and Oregon’s Jeff Merkley announced the introduction of the Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration (CFLR) Program Reauthorization Act of 2025. They say this bipartisan legislation would reauthorize and expand the CFLR program, which helps fund collaborative and community-based forest management. The lawmakers said the CFLR program has a proven track record of improving forest health, reducing wildfire risk, and supporting rural communities.

“When people come together to develop collaborative plans to manage our forests, we can thin overgrown forests, strengthen our timber stands, support diverse ecosystems, increase fire resilience, and boost workforce development,” said Merkley. “This is a proven, bipartisan model that delivers healthier forests and stronger communities instead of litigation and conflict. Investing more in collaborative solutions will make a real difference in rural communities across Oregon and beyond.”

“Shared, active forest management plays a vital role in reducing the risk of wildfires and fire suppression,” Crapo added. “Ensuring long-term reauthorization of the CFLRP will promote Idaho’s forest health, encourage the responsible stewardship of our public lands and foster resilient, rural economies. Reauthorizing the CFLRP results in stronger relationships on the ground, more effective projects and a decreased risk of conflict and litigation.”

CFLR was first authorized in 2009, and in the first ten years of the program, CFLR projects treated and restored 5.7 million acres of forestland, and have helped improve 1,000 miles of trails and maintain 25,000 miles of roads. The lawmakers’ bipartisan bill would extend the program for another ten years, increase the size and scope of the Collaborative to reduce wildfire risk, and make other program improvements.

Click Here to read the full text of the Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration Program Reauthorization Act.

In addition to Merkley and Crapo, this legislation is supported by Oregon’s Ron Wyden, Idaho’s Jim Risch, Colorado’s Michael Bennet, and Steve Daines of Montana.

“Forest collaboratives are a proven tool to reduce wildfire risk as well as to head off needless litigation, with the end result in Oregon and elsewhere being jobs and more resilient woodlands,” said Wyden. “The proof of this productive forest formula can be seen in the fact that this legislation has earned bipartisan support in the Senate along with backing from conservationists and lumber companies alike.”

“Cooperation is vital to effectively managing our forests and reducing wildfire risk across the West,” said Risch. “Reauthorization of the CFLRP ensures the longevity of collaboratives that make our forests healthier and Idaho’s communities safer.”

“Collaborative forest projects help create jobs throughout Colorado while restoring wildlife habitat and managing fuel for wildfires. In Colorado, they bring together people across local government, industry, and conservation advocacy to make our forests more resilient and help our communities adapt to a changing climate,” said Bennet. “As a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, I’ll work to expand this valuable program for Colorado in the upcoming Farm Bill.”

“In Montana, we’re tired of breathing in smoke. I’m glad to work with my colleagues on this bipartisan measure to streamline commonsense forest management programs and increase collaboration between state and federal partners, so that we can keep our communities safe from catastrophic wildfires,” said Daines.

On the House side, Washington's Kim Schrier, Oregon's Andrea Salinas, and Colorado's Joe Neguse are expected to introduce companion legislation.

