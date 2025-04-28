NW Lawmakers Applaud Review of Tailpipe Standards

On Friday, several Northwest lawmakers sent a letter to EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin supporting the agency's plans to review the Biden Administration's tailpipe emissions standards. The Multi-Pollutant Emission Standards for Model Years 2027 and later, finalized by the EPA in March 2024, looked to reduce emissions of from light-duty and medium-duty vehicles. Those standards are slated to be phased in over model years 2027-2032. Friday’s letter said, in part:

"These proposals effectively forced a costly transition to electric vehicles without congressional direction by strongarming automakers to curb emissions to unrealistic standards. These standards, which would have made internal combustion engines unavailable in new vehicles, would have stifled innovation and crippled automakers, which ultimately would have negatively impacted the entire U.S. economy.

"We have been given a mandate by the American people to develop policies that will benefit the U.S. economy and this vital industry and are excited about the prospect of implementing initiatives that will allow our auto industry to flourish," the letter continued. "The EPA’s plans are a step in the right direction

Representatives that signed Friday’s letter include eastern Oregon’s Cliff Bentz, Central Washington’s Dan Newhouse, Idaho’s Russ Fulcher, as well as Iowa's Randy Feenstra, Wisconsin's Scott Fitzgerald, Wyoming's Harriet Hageman, Kansas' Tracey Mann & Derek Schmidt, Indiana's Mark Messmer & Rudy Yakym, and Arkansas' Bruce Westerman.

Click Here to read Friday's letter to the EPA.

