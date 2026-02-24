For the past couple of months, oil prices have held fairly steady, not moving much one way or another. But that’s changed, with both West Texas and Brent Crude reporting sizable increases this week.

Patrick DeHaan with Gasbuddy.com said the increase is thanks to international issues and concerns. While OPEC is set to meet this week and discuss resuming monthly oil production increases, that’s not what’s driving the oil markets.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

“Oil prices jumping to multiple highs on what's happening with Iran and the United States," DeHaan said. "The United States amassing a lot of military power in the Middle East for potential action on Iran. Of course, that's been what the talk is all focused on, is will the U.S. attack Iran? Will Iran try to close the Strait of Hormuz? And that has been pushing a risk premium on oil prices, sending them to where they are today.”

Why Have Fuel Prices Across Oregon & Washington Gone Up So Much?

Much of the international community is asking the United States to not intervene militarily, fearing such an action could destabilize not only Iran, but the greater region. Meanwhile, here in the Northwest, fuel prices have moved up considerably over recent days, but not because of international issues.

"Over the weekend and late last week, the Olympic pipeline again shutting down because of emergency repairs being made," DeHaan said. "And that has caused refined product prices to become white hot across much of the Pacific Northwest. Average gas prices in Washington state have shot up by 14 cents a gallon in the last week, the statewide average now $4.24. Oregon's prices also jumping on the Olympic pipeline. Line shutdown, Oregon prices up 18 cents from last week.”

Paying More Than This Time Last Year

DeHaan added the Northwest also has the distinction of reporting the largest year-over-year fuel prices increased, with Washington’s gas price 21 cents higher than it was this time last year, while Oregon’s fuel prices are 14 cents higher than late February 2025.

Photo: Glenn Vaagen Photo: Glenn Vaagen loading...

How Could A Destabilized Iran Impact The Entire Middle East?

Remember to join us Tuesday mornings during Northwest Ag Today for your PNW Ag Network Price at the Pump.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com