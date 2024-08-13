Northwest Wheat Crop Looking Good

Based on August 1st numbers provided by NASS, winter wheat in Idaho is forecast at 59.5 million bushels, up 1% from the July 1st and up 6% year-over-year. Harvested area, at 700,000 acres, is up 10,000 acres from the previous forecast and up 70,000 acres from 2023. Yield is expected to be 85 bushels per acre, down four bushels from 2023. In Oregon winter wheat production is forecast at 55.8 million bushels, up 10% from last month and up 38% from last year. Harvested area, at 725,000 acres, is up 10,000 acres from the previous forecast but unchanged from 2023. Yield is expected to be 77 bushels per acre, up 21 bushels from the previous year. Washington winter wheat production is forecast at 125 million bushels, up 3% from last month and up 33% year-over-year. Harvested area, at 1.79 million acres, is unchanged from the previous forecast but up 40,000 acres from 2023. Yield is expected to be 70 bushels per acre, up 16 bushels from the previous year.

Idaho spring wheat production is forecast at 38.3 million bushels, unchanged from the July 1 forecast but up 18% from last year. Harvested area, at 440,000 acres, is unchanged from the previous forecast but up 45,000 acres from 2023. Yield is expected to be 87 bushels per acre, up five bushels from 2023. Washington spring wheat production is forecast at 23.5 million bushels, down 3% from last month but up 26% from last year. Harvested area, at 490,000 acres, is up 5,000 acres from the previous forecast but unchanged from 2023. Yield is expected to be 48 bushels per acre, up 10 bushels from the previous year.

Idaho barley production is forecast at 56.4 million bushels, up 4% from the July 1 forecast but down 7% from last year. Harvested area, at 490,000 acres, is down 50,000 acres from the previous forecast and down 50,000 acres from 2023. Yield is expected to be 115 bushels per acre, up three bushels from 2023. Washington barley production is forecast at 5.10 million bushels, down 15% from last month but up 15% from last year. Harvested area, at 68,000 acres, is down 4,000 acres from the previous forecast and down 16,000 acres from 2023. Yield is expected to be 75 bushels per acre, up 22 bushels from the previous year.

Idaho oats production is forecast at 880,000 bushels, up 10% from the July 1 forecast but down 19% from last year. Harvested area, at 10,000 acres, is unchanged from the previous forecast but down 2,000 acres from 2023. Yield is expected to be 88 bushels per acre, down three bushels from 2023. Oregon oats production is forecast at 1.08 million bushels, down 10% from the July 1 forecast but up 14% from last year. Harvested area, at 12,000 acres, is unchanged from the previous forecast and unchanged from 2023. Yield is expected to be 90 bushels per acre, up 11 bushels from the previous year.

Idaho corn production is forecast at 27.5 million bushels, up 18% from last year. Harvested area, at 125,000 acres, is up 10,000 acres from 2023. Yield is expected to be 220 bushels per acre, up 17 bushels from 2023. Corn production in Washington is forecast at 22.3 million bushels, up 24% from last year. Harvested area, at 89,000 acres, is up 14,000 acres from 2023. Yield is expected to be 250 bushels per acre, up 10 bushels from 2023.

Based on August 1, 2024 conditions, dry bean production in Washington is forecast at 1.25 million cwt., up 43% from last year. Harvested area, at 44,500 acres, is up 12,900 acres from 2023. Yield is expected to be 28.1 cwt. per acre, up 0.5 cwt. from 2023. Meanwhile, dry bean production in Idaho is forecast at 990,000 cwt., up 15% from last year. Harvested area, at 44,000 acres, is up 9,300 acres from 2023. Yield is expected to be 22.5 cwt. per acre, down 2.2 cwt. from 2023.

Oregon alfalfa hay production is forecast at 1.68 million tons, up 12% from last year. Harvested area, at 350,000 acres, is up 30,000 acres from 2023. Yield is expected to be 4.8 tons per acre, up 0.1 ton from the previous year. Washington alfalfa hay production is forecast at 2.29 million tons, up 6% from last year. Harvested area, at 440,000 acres, is unchanged from 2023. Yield is expected to be 5.2 tons per acre, up 0.3 ton from the previous year. Alfalfa Hay Idaho alfalfa hay production is forecast at 4.07 million tons, down 9 percent from last year. Harvested area, at 970,000 acres, is down 30,000 acres from 2023. Yield is expected to be 4.2 tons per acre, down 0.3 ton from 2023.

Hop production in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington is forecast at 88 million pounds for 2024, down 15% from last year. Area strung for harvest, at 44,824 acres, is down 17% from 2023. Yield is estimated at 1,963 pounds per acre, 48 pounds higher than in 2023.

Farm operator surveys were conducted between July 30 and August 6 to gather information on expected yield as of August 1. The farm operator survey was conducted primarily by telephone with some use of mail, internet and personal interviewers.

