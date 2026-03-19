Newhouse: Disaster Assistance Improved Under Updated Farm Bill

Central Washington’s Dan Newhouse said specialty crop growers will see many benefits under Farm Bill 2.0, which the House Ag Committee recently passed. Newhouse said in addition to Research and Development funding as well as Market Access improvements, specialty crop growers will see benefits when it comes to disaster assistance.

“Specialty crops have always been kind of an afterthought when it comes to disaster [and] how Congress responds to that. You know, unlike the major crops and throughout the country, which they have ongoing programs, specially crops really didn't have that kind of attention paid,” Newhouse said.

Newhouse, a member of the House Ag Committee, said in the updated Farm Bill, lawmakers were able to put in place a framework that will allow specialty crop growers to get the attention they deserve when a disaster happens.

"No longer will they be an afterthought. And so I think that will speed up Congressional response to these kinds of situations and in the long run being a very positive thing for producers,” Newhouse said.

Click Here for an overview of Farm Bill 2.0.

Click Here for a detailed look at the Farm Bill.

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