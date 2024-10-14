New Biofuels Facility In Pasco Nears Completion

On Friday, representatives from USDA’s Rural Development were in the Tri-Cities, attending a ribbon-cutting for a new biofuels facility. The facility, owned by Vancouver-WA based Tidwater Terminal Company, received over $3 million via the Inflation Reduction Act, which looked to increase the availability of domestic biofuels. Betsy Dirkson Londrigan, Rural Business And Cooperative Service Administrator, said the goal of her department, and these funds, is to help all rural communities, specially those in need.

“Prosper and enjoy a better quality of life and economic improvement. And so, over the past two years, Rural Development has actually invested over $932 million across Washington state. And on things like improving housing infrastructure, business and renewable energy projects.”

Dirkson Londrigan said the new facility in the Tri-Cities, will expand biodiesel availability by 12 million gallons annually throughout eastern Washington, eastern Oregon and western Idaho. She added this project will support Oregon and Washington emission reduction goals, by helping meet a projected 150% increase in biodiesel demand.

“The USDA has invested over $2.3 billion in almost 8,000 renewable energy projects through [the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Programs], and that is putting money back in pockets, whether it's at producers, rural businesses. And it's fighting pollution all the way. And so it's really the sweet spot when we can both increase profitability and fight pollution at the same time.”

HBIIP seeks to increase the availability of higher blends of ethanol and biodiesel derived from U.S. ag products by sharing the costs to build and retrofit biofuel-related infrastructure.

