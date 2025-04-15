NASS: Apple Crop Is Rebounding Nicely

Some encouraging news for Apple growers after producer prices dropped to a four-year low last April in both nominal and real terms.

"Fresh apple grower prices reported by USDA NASS began to slowly increase in the first six months of the 2024-2025 marketing year,” said USDA economist Catharine Weber. She added apple production last season rebounded after three consecutive years of below 11 billion pounds, coming in at 14 billion pounds.

And when it comes to the season ahead.

“While the 2024-2025 production forecast is slightly lower than last season by volume, the apple harvest is still projected to be above average.”

Other notes from the recent USDA Fruit and Tree Nut outlook, including the top varieties by production. Tops on that list were Gala at Red Delicious, accounting for about 1/3 of U.S. Apple production this season.

Weber noted year-over-year, apple exports are expected to be down 1% by value, 4% by volume.

