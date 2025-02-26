MyLand Announces $4.8M Program to Enhance Washington Soil Health

MyLand, a company focused on regenerative agriculture, recently announced a new $4.8 million dollar effort to enhance soil health for farmers across Washington. The program, funded in combination by the Washington State Department of Agriculture and Washington State Department of Commerce, focuses on supporting sustainable agricultural practices and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

MyLand’s new program, aiming to cover 9,000 acres in Washington, is supported with funding from Washington’s Climate Commitment Act. Growers that qualify to participate in the program will receive the MyLand Service at no cost in the first year. According to company officials, MyLand Service leverages the power of live, native microalgae to rejuvenate soil health, improving productivity, profitability, and sustainability. The compnay added, "MyLand integrates seamlessly into existing farm operations, providing a scalable, farmer-friendly service that delivers measurable improvements across key metrics like crop yields, product quality, water efficiency, and soil vitality."

Growers interested in participating in the program are asked to E-mail MyLand.

