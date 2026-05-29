According to the 2026 Power of Meat report released by the Meat Institute and FMI, U.S. retail meat sales climbed to a record $112 billion in 2025 as consumers continued prioritizing protein and fresh meat purchases despite higher grocery prices.

The annual report found meat sales rose 6.8% from the previous year, while pound sales increased 2%. Fresh meat sales reached nearly $80 billion, led by beef, chicken and pork. Researchers said younger shoppers, including Millennials and Gen Z consumers, helped drive growth.

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The report found 77% of consumers view meat and poultry as part of a healthy diet, while more than 90% said protein is important in their food choices. Industry groups said shoppers increasingly value meat for nutrition, convenience and taste. The report also noted that nearly all U.S. households purchased meat in 2025 and consumers averaged more than 56 meat-shopping trips during the year.

Click Here to check out the entire 2026 Power of Meat report.

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