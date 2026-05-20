American Meat Demand Stays High Despite Rising Prices

Americans continue to buy more meat despite rising grocery store prices. That according to a new Market Intel analysis from the American Farm Bureau Federation ahead of the Memorial Day weekend; known as the unofficial kick off to grilling season.

The report said meat sales reached $112 billion in 2025, with more than 98% of U.S. households purchasing meat for meals. USDA also forecasts that beef, pork, and chicken consumption will increase again in 2026.

Photo: AFBF Photo: AFBF loading...

Beef prices remain at record highs, averaging $9.64 per pound in April, up 13% year-over-year. Farm Bureau economists cited strong demand and the smallest U.S. cattle herd in 75 years as major factors behind higher prices. Pork prices rose modestly, with pork chops averaging $4.33 per pound, while chicken prices remained relatively stable. Boneless chicken breasts averaged $4.17 per pound in April, slightly below year-ago levels as poultry production continues recovering from avian influenza outbreaks.

AFBF President Zippy Duvall urged policymakers to support ranchers as producers work to rebuild livestock herds and meet consumer demand.

Photo: Glenn Vaagen Photo: Glenn Vaagen loading...

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-9791, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com