Maybe 3rd Times A Charm; FWMA Reintroduced Again

“This bill is kind of a marker, it starts the discussion and I'm hoping that we can make some needed updates to it before final passage,” said Representative Dan Newhouse, after he and California’s Zoe Lofgren reintroduced the Farm Workforce Modernization Act on Wednesday. He said reintroducing the Farm Workforce Modernization Act sends a clear message to producers nationwide that lawmakers are working to find solutions that ease the burdens brought on by the current ag labor situation. Newhouse noted this legislation is slightly different than previous versions, adding they want to adjust the current H-2A program to better meet the needs of farmers, allowing for some cost savings.

“We're also trying to do something for the current workforce, which you know anybody's estimation there's a large percentage of them that are not in the country legally," Newhouse said. "So we're trying to provide them an opportunity to get right with the law. So, that they can, as a certified agricultural worker, they will have status of legal residency in the United States. That does not mean that they're on the pathway to citizenship, but they are here legally, which is a a tremendous improvement.”

Newhouse added the workforce crisis has come to a boiling point for farmers across the country. The legislation passed the House of Representatives with strong bipartisan support in the 116th and 117th Congresses.

"The men and women who work America’s farms feed the nation. However, in the past few years, we’ve seen labor shortages contribute to high food prices," said Lofgren. "As economic chaos and confusion continues, it is essential we provide stability to this critical workforce. The Farm Workforce Modernization Act would do so, which will protect the future of our farms and our food supply. It is well-past time we get this bipartisan legislation twice passed by the House of Representatives to the President’s desk."

Newhouse and Lofgren were joined by Idaho’ Mike Simpson, California’s Jim Costa, David Valadao, and Adam Gray in introducing the bipartisan legislation.

"The workforce crisis is the most important issue facing agriculture in our country," Simpson added. "Supporting American agriculture means providing a stable, reliable, and legal workforce, and this legislative solution addresses one of the most pressing concerns our farmers and ranchers face. Now that we finally have an administration taking the border crisis seriously, Congress must address this issue and enact necessary reforms. It is well past time we solve this problem. I look forward to working with my colleagues and getting this critical legislation across the finish line to President Trump's desk for his signature."

"American agriculture depends on a reliable workforce and nowhere is that more true than in California’s San Joaquin Valley, where farmworkers are the backbone of our economy," Costa said. "This legislation is a common-sense, bipartisan solution that provides stability for our farmers and dignity for the workers who feed America. If President Trump is serious about fixing our broken immigration system, he should work with us to get this bill across the finish line."

"Central Valley farmers are the backbone of our nation’s agricultural industry, but they continue to face serious challenges finding and retaining a reliable workforce," said Valadao. "The current H-2A program doesn’t meet the labor needs of many producers, but the Farm Workforce Modernization Act is a positive step to addressing our agriculture workforce needs and securing our food supply chain. Food security is national security, and I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to find long-term solutions that support our farmers and strengthen our food supply chain."

"Farm workers and the larger agricultural community are the backbone of the Central Valley’s economy," Gray said. "Labor shortages on our farms could lead to higher food prices across the country and the Valley cannot afford to be shorthanded. This commonsense bipartisan bill would stabilize our vital workforce and make sure Valley farmers can continue to feed families across the country."

Click Here to read the Farm Workforce Modernization Act.

