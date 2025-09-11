MAHA Recognized Importance Of Ag, AFBF Says

The Make America Healthy Commission released its Make Our Children Healthy Again Strategy, with more than 120 initiatives addressing childhood health. Brian Glenn, American Farm Bureau Federation Director of Government Affairs, was encouraged that the Commission listened to American farmers.

"The report includes a renewed focus on American-grown fresh fruits, vegetables and meat, and it includes reintroducing whole milk into the school meal programs, all of which can help provide a foundation for a lifetime of smart choices," Glenn said. "The report highlights efforts to prioritize voluntary conservation efforts for farmers and ranchers, and the report includes recommendations to optimize EPA’s already robust pesticide regulatory process, which will help accelerate innovation.”

Glenn added the report is simply one step in a long process for the MAHA Commission and for America’s farmers and ranchers.

"The report includes policy recommendations for several different government agencies to carry out, so it is very important for farmers and ranchers to continue to have a seat at the table, to ensure this is done in a transparent process that includes input from agriculture,” he said.

Farmers Need To Stay Involved, Active

Glenn said it is very important that farmers and ranchers continue to fully engage with policymakers to tell the story of how agriculture helps make America healthy.

“Our food system has evolved and innovated over time to provide healthy and nutritious food, to meet the diverse needs and preferences of American families. And we look forward to further innovations to improve health outcomes in America, while ensuring farmers and ranchers can stock America's pantries.”

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com