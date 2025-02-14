Legislation Creating CCA Fix Introduced

Legislation ensuring fuels used for agricultural purposes are exempt from the Climate Commitment Act has been introduced in the Washington House. Moses Lake Representative Tom Dent, sponsor of House Bill 1912, said the legislation will fix the mistakes made when CCA passed four years ago.

“That is the promise. That's what we want to do. Not only will the red dye diesel be exempt, but within the bill also the other fuels used to transport the products market," Dent said. "And also, not every tractor runs on diesel. We still have tractors out there that run on gasoline and that's part of it as. It was the fuels used in agriculture, so gasoline, diesel, propane, the fuel that we use out there on the ranch and the farms to make it work.”

Dent acknowledged that at this point, he’s not sure exactly how that exemption will be executed, adding it’s a very complicated scenario that lawmakers need to work through. He said some have proposed a rebate, but the problem there is purchases and consumption don’t happen at set times, and prices fluctuate

But he is encouraged that the effort is moving forward. While this House Bill 1912 will provide exemptions, Dent said the ag community needs to understand there’s still a long way to go.

“I guarantee you, and I promise that it is going to be amended because we don't know exactly what it's going to look like and that's what we're working on.”

Dent noted that the Governor’s Office as well as the Department of Ecology have been working with him to find a solution that’s workable for the farming community.

Click Here to learn more about HB 1912.