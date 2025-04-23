Legislation Allowing Cannabis Workers To Bargain Signed Into Law

On Tuesday, Washington Governor Bob Ferguson signed House Bill 1141 into law, extending collective bargaining rights to agricultural cannabis workers in the state. Representative Lillian Ortiz-Self, sponsor for the bill says the legislation “corrects a historical exclusion by granting these workers the right to unionize—an important step toward equity in one of the state’s fastest-growing industries.

“This is about restoring dignity and justice to workers who have been ignored for too long,” the Mukilteo Democrat said. “By recognizing the rights of agricultural cannabis workers to organize, we strengthen both the industry and the communities that sustain it.”

The new law ensures agricultural cannabis workers can collectively negotiate a something already enjoyed by many others in the workforce across Washington. HB 1141 takes effect ninety days after the 2025 legislative session.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com