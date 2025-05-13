Larger Winter Wheat Crop Expected Nationally, In NW

The latest numbers from NASS show American farmers are expected to produce 1.38 billion bushels of winter wheat this year. If that number is realized it would be a 2% increase from 2024’s harvest numbers. As of May 1st, the national yield is expected to average 53.7 bushels per acre, up two bushels year-over year.

As far as Northwest numbers are concerned, production in Washington this year is expected to be 127.8 million bushels, with a yield of 71 bushels per acre. In Oregon, production is expected to top out at 52.1 million bushels, with a yield, again, of 71 bushels per acre. Idaho’s winter wheat production is expected to hit 69.8 million bushels this year, with a yield of 97 bushels per acre.

attachment-Winter Wheat Production May 2025 loading...

Hard Red Winter production is forecast at 784 million bushels, up 2% from a year ago. Soft Red Winter, at 345 million bushels, is expected to increase 1% from 2024. White Winter, at 2.53 million bushels, is up 7% from last year. Of the White Winter production, 20.6 million bushels are Hard White and 232 million bushels are Soft White.

NASS surveyed approximately 8,800 producers across the country in preparation for this Crop Production report.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com