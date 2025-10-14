Washington Governor Bob Ferguson said Monday the state will see the addition of hundreds of new jobs in rural communities, thanks to $700,000 in state funding. Those dollars come from three awards via the Washington State Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Strategic Reserve Fund (SRF). In addition to the $700,000 in state funding, $102 million in private investment is being made as well.

“These funds, paired with private investment, make Washington’s economy stronger,” Ferguson said. “We are working to expand family-wage jobs and support key industries across our state, especially in rural and underserved communities.”

Projects Cover Many Parts Of Rural Washington

The Yakima County Development Association received $250,000 to improve site readiness at a new Manzana Products Co. apple products processing plant in Sunnyside.

The Clallam County Economic Development Council will use $200,000 to make infrastructure improvements at the Forks Industrial Park. Riverside Forest Products USA is developing a sawmilling facility at the site.

And Greater Spokane Inc. received $250,000 to help expand a manufacturing facility in Spokane Valley, where Mercer Mass Timber LLC is building an additional assembly space for secondary manufacturing.

From Where Do These State Dollars Come?

Revenue for the SRF comes from unclaimed lottery prize money. The funds are intended to attract and retain jobs and economic investment in Washington, limited to highly strategic projects that deliver significant job creation and capital investment. These projects were considered in partnership with local associate development organizations (ADOs), and they must be accompanied by private investment. The Governor determines awards based on recommendations from Commerce.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com