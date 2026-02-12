Governor Bob Ferguson, in partnership with the state Invasive Species Council, has Proclaimed February 23-27 as Washington Invasive Species Awareness Week.

“Invasive species continue to threaten Washington’s lands, waters and communities,” Ferguson said. “Everyone, from students to farmers to outdoor enthusiasts, has a part to play in safeguarding our natural resources.”

The Washington Invasive Species Council coordinates statewide efforts to prevent, detect and respond to invasive species. During Invasive Species Awareness Week, WISC and partner agencies will offer educational resources, events and opportunities for the public to learn how to identify and report invasive species. Click Here for a link to those resources.

The Threat Is Real

“Invasive species pose real, measurable risks to Washington’s plants and animals, from salmon and orca to our forests and farms,” said Jan Fore, executive coordinator of the Washington Invasive Species Council. “This year, we’re focusing on community action and collaboration. Let’s work hand in hand to keep our state’s waters, lands and livelihoods healthy for generations to come.”

Photo: WSDA's Karla Salp Photo: WSDA's Karla Salp loading...

How Can You Help?

Invasive Species Awareness Week also emphasizes simple prevention steps residents can take, such as cleaning outdoor gear and watercraft, planting native or non-invasive species, and learning what invasive species to watch for in their areas. Beyond awareness and reporting, WISC has a list of actions people can take to protect land and waterways from invasive species:

Everyone Has A Role To Play

“Invasive Species Awareness Week is more than a proclamation, it’s an invitation to learn, engage and take simple, effective steps to prevent the spread of invasive plants, animals and pathogens,” Fore said. “Every action counts when protecting our beautiful state.”

