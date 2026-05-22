The open winter has impacted wheat growers in a variety of ways. The University of Idaho reported this week that winter wheat growers in the southeast corner of the state are dealing with a very stressed crop, thanks to the warm conditions the Northwest saw over the winter months.

Expect A Buggy Year

For growers in eastern Washington, and the panhandle of Idaho, the open winter has led to an increase in insect pressures. That was the focus of the most recent The Real Dirt podcast featuring the McGregor Company. Cole Senefsky is Account Manager out of Tammany, ID, not too far from Lewiston, said they starting spraying for cutworms back in December, and Mother Nature hasn’t let up.

“That continued all the way through February. And now with spring canola emerging, even with added insecticide on the seed, we're having to still come back and spray for flea beetles and other pests because we never really had a winter that would actually kill off anything," Senefsky said. "So, in addition to that, like I mentioned earlier, we're seeing quite a bit of aphids and mites now. So, I think it's going to be quite a buggy year.”

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Stick To Your Guns

Sam Kimmell Business Unit Manager for The McGregor Company said it may be tempting to reduce the number of sprays or inputs because of the state of the farm economy, but most of the successful farmers he knows are the ones that stuck to a plan.

“But the guys that still invested the fertilizer...come 55 degrees mid-December with above average rainfall, we were sitting on some of the prettiest winter wheat we've ever seen," Kimmell said. "So my head always just goes to, I think the guys that are successful on these wild weather years are the ones that stick to their guns on what has always worked for them.”

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Other Impacts From The Open Winter

For more from the expert with The McGregor Company, including weed control, stress and the biggest concern for the next 90 days, check out the latest The Real Dirt podcast:

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-9791, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com