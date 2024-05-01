Free Inland Pacific Northwest Pasture Calendar Now Available

Managers of pastureland in Oregon, Idaho, and Washington can now tap into a wealth of knowledge for free, thanks to a free publication from Pacific Northwest Extension Publishing.

Free pasture calendar offers extensive scientific guidance

The guide, titled "Inland Pacific Northwest Pasture Calendar," offers year-round advice to promote the well-being and productivity of regional pastureland. Over 140 pages, it breaks down annual growth patterns by two-week intervals.

The guide offers insight into 14 inland northwest landscapes and ten annual growing periods. The authors hope to help prevent overgrazing, improve forage diversity, and minimize economic risk.

Lead guide editor Steve Fransen, emeritus WSU forage and station extension agronomist, commented in a release from WSU:

By following this calendar, producers will have more control and more destiny over what happens on their pasture lands. They’ll know what to expect when things go right, and if things aren’t working, they’ll know why and what to do. They can go from reactive to proactive.

The team behind the pasture calendar

The publication combines the knowledge of 21 scientists from Washington State University, the University of Idaho, and Oregon State University, with additional guidance from the USDA's National Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).

The calendar was funded by the Western Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program.

Contributor Don Llewellyn, a livestock specialist and director of WSU Lincoln County Extension, stated, “We worked across state lines and institutions to create information that’s relevant to our clientele. I am really proud of what we accomplished.”

The Inland Pacific Northwest Pasture Calendar is available free for download from the WSU Extension Online Bookstore.

