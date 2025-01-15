Information Wanted On Bald Eagle Shot, Killed In Northern Idaho

Idaho Fish and Game is asking for your help identifying the person or persons responsible for the illegal killing of a bald eagle in the Panhandle. Fish and Game received information about a bald eagle that was shot and killed near Sandpoint between December 24th-26th. The Department said they believe the eagle was shot with steel BBs near Fisherman Island on Lake Pend Oreille. The bird was initially reported and then recovered alive, but after recovery and subsequent medical examination, the eagle was euthanized due to its injuries.

A Citizens Against Poaching monetary reward will be requested for individuals who provide credible, detailed information which significantly helps to identify person(s) involved and which leads to any relevant charges. Anyone who might have seen or heard something related to the incident is encouraged to contact Conservation Officer Will Fuller at (208) 954-3302 or call the Citizen Against Poaching hotline at (800) 632-5999.

