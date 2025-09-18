The U.S. and India are stepping up talks to resolve their trade tensions, with two separate teams of officials meeting in New Delhi this week. According to Bloomberg, the Indian team began talks Tuesday morning with the visiting U.S. trade delegation led by Brendan Lynch, assistant trade representative for South and Central Asia in New Delhi.

The meeting between the trade teams is expected to decide the future course of India-U.S. negotiations, India’s chief negotiator Rajesh Agrawal said on this week.

The two sides are seeking to resolve their differences after the U.S. slapped India with a 50% tariff last month, the highest in Asia, to penalize the country for its trade barriers and Russian oil purchases.

