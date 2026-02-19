Oregon families would be notified when immigration agents come onto their child’s school campus, under a bill advanced to the state Senate. Democratic Representative Sarah Finger McDonald said it's easy for schools to implement.

"We'll designate at least one administrator, or designee, to confirm when a federal immigration authority has entered school property or campus and provide notice to students and/or families and employees," she said.

Finger McDonald added it has no effect on the agents.

Eastern Lane Country Republican Darin Harbick said rural districts don't want it.

"We've already seen policies like this disrupt school boards and divide parents," Harbick said. "Controversial policies can lead to altercations and even the cancellation of board meetings when parents, some of who are board members themselves, are outraged by state imposed mandates."

The bill passed the House on a party-line vote.

