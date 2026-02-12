Input costs are high across farm country, so it’s important to watch every penny to make sure your bottom line stays intact. However, the lowest price isn’t always the right move.

Dusty Hininger, national Sales Training Manager at Firestone Ag, stressed the cheapest tire is rarely the right option when it comes to addressing fuel saving and soil compaction.

“A standard tire versus a VF that we talk about that you can run lower air pressure or carry more load at the same air pressure, the number one goal on average, not just Firestone, it ain't just a Firestone, for all brands, on average, it's about 4% fuel savings," Hininger said. "Realistically, if a farmer put that difference in and know what them tractors burn, and then what the difference is between the two, really takes about six months. Guess what? So, the last six months, all that money goes in his back pocket. And then, tires last more than a year, you're talking about five or six, seven or eight, all that money stays with that farmer.”

Flexibility Makes The Difference

So, what makes a VF a better fit out on the farm? Hininger says it’s the technology.

“The VF tire is heavier, stronger beads," he said. "The number one compact, tires are made by heat, so they come apart by heat. How does a VF shine with lower air pressure? Well, it flexes. Well, we have compounds in the VF tire that can flex and dissipate the heat and will not fail. So there's so much technology in a VF tire. It's just night and day.”

