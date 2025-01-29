Greater Idaho Movement Working With Lawmakers In Salem

The Greater Idaho movement is applying more pressure on Oregon lawmakers this legislative session. Matt McCaw, with the Greater Idaho Movement, said his group is working with lawmakers.

"We have a bill that’s already been introduced on the Senate side that invites the state of Idaho to begin border talks with the state of Oregon," McCaw noted. "We have another bill that will be introduced on the House side, creating a task force."

The Senate Joint Memorial was introduced by Senator Diane Linthicum. Her husband and predecessor Dennis Linthicum proposed a similar bill in 2023, which never made it out of committee. McCaw said new Salem billboards greeting lawmakers are also getting a lot of attention.

"The people of Eastern Oregon have a right to decide what state would work better for them. And we have gone to the people of Eastern Oregon and we have asked them. The people are saying ‘we want to join Idaho.’

Voters in 13 eastern Oregon counties approved ballot measures mandating local leaders DISCUSS joining Idaho.

Shifting a border has been done before, but requires agreements from both states, Congress and the President.

