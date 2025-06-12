WSDA Reports First Japanese Beetle Of 2025

Japanese beetles have made their first appearances of the year in the Lower Yakima Valley. The Washington State Department of Agriculture said nine beetles were detected in ten traps in Grandview and one beetle was detected in a trap in Wapato on June 9.

June 26th is the last day home owners in Yakima and Benton counties can sign up to receive lawn treatment from the WSDA. See if you are in a treatment area by entering your address in our interactive map. See the list below for multiple ways to sign up:

Use the online consent form (In the event you need help or don’t know your PIN, call (800) 443-6684 or email pest@agr.wa.gov)

Download the English consent form and email it to pest@agr.wa.gov.

Download the Spanish consent form and email it to pest@agr.wa.gov.

Pick up, complete, and leave a form at your local city hall:

CITY HALL ADDRESS HOURS Wapato 205 E 3rd St, Wapato, WA 98951 Monday – Thursday: 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunnyside 818 E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, WA 98944 Monday – Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Grandview 207 W 2nd St, Grandview, WA 98930 Monday ��� Friday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 - 5 p.m. Mabton 305 Main St, Mabton, WA 98935 Monday – Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Pasco 525 N 3rd Ave, Pasco, WA 99301 Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Yard Waste Can't Leave The Quarantine Zone

The WSDA is also reminding residents in the southern Yakima Valley that yard waste, potted plants, soil, and other items cannot be moved out of the Japanese beetle quarantine area. Yard debris from the quarantine area should go to a drop-off site through October. Learn more by visiting the WSDA's Website.

Keep An Eye Out For Additional Beetles

Be on the lookout for Japanese beetle adults as they are beginning to emerge. If you suspect you have seen a Japanese beetle, report it online, email pest@agr.wa.gov, or call (800) 443-6684. The WSDA asks that you include a photo if possible.

