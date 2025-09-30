Lowest U.S. Ethanol Production in Four Months

New data from the Energy Information Administration says American ethanol output dropped to a four-month low while inventories increased. Production fell to an average of 1.024 million barrels a day during the week ending on September 19.

The agency said that’s down from the 1.055 million barrels produced during the previous week and is the lowest level since May 9.

In the Midwest, which produces the largest amount of ethanol, production fell to an average of 964,000 barrels a day, down from 997,000 barrels a day during the previous week. That’s also the lowest in four months. That was all the declines as production remained steady with the previous week in the Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and West Coast regions.

The East Coast was the lone gainer, rising to an average of 13,000 barrels a day from 12,000 a week prior. Ethanol inventories rose to 23.46 million barrels during the week.

