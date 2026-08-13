South Columbia Basin Irrigation District, which serves Southcentral Washington, has announced its 2026 end-of-season schedule. Irrigation service will drop from six days to five days a week after September 19th, with service continuing Monday through Friday. The final day to order water delivery changes is Monday, October 19th.

Then, on Wednesday, October 21st, ditchriders will close farm-unit and water-service turnouts as the district begins draining its canal system.

For questions, contact the district at (509) 547-1735.

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