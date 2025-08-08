Dry Conditions Persist Across The Northwest
The start of August saw some of the driest conditions of the year across the Northwest.
Over 14% of Washington is now under a D-3, or Extreme Drought. In addition to the southeastern corner of the state which has been under the D-3 for weeks, now a large portion of the northern Cascades are also under an Extreme Drought.
Little change has been reported in Oregon, with over 56% of the state under a D-1, or Moderate Drought, while 31% under a D-2, or Severe Drought. Interestingly enough 12% of the state is reporting soil moisture levels where they should be for this time of year, and most of that is found in Harney County.
Idaho is the first Northwest state to record a D-4 designation, or Exceptional Drought, this summer, found in the panhandle between the Clearwater and St. Joe Mountains. In addition, 17% of the Gem state is under a D-3.
