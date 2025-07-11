Drought Continues To Spread Across the Northwest

The Northwest continues to dry out at a brisk clip. The latest USDA numbers show 77% of Washington under a D1, or Moderate Drought, while over 28% is under a D2, or Severe Drought. And for the first time this season, a small sliver of D3, or Extreme Drought, has been reported in the southeast corner of the state.

In Oregon 43% of the state is under a Moderate Drought, while 11% face a Severe Drought.

And in Idaho 85% of the Gem State is under a Moderate Drought, 28% is under a Severe Drought, while over 10% is under a D3, Extreme Drought; that’s in north central part of the state, stretching from Lolo Pass through Moscow and Lewiston.

The West Continues To Dry Out

USDA meteorologist Brad Rippey said the western U.S. has dried out very quickly.

“We are seeing topsoil moisture very short to short now 20% or greater in all 11 Western states. Those numbers pretty dramatically high now in the Northwest, 63% very short to short in Washington, 61% in Oregon.”

Meanwhile 43% of Idaho’s soils are very short to short.

