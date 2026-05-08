Hunters in Eastern Oregon must follow a new system to apply for controlled hunts. Boundaries for previous controlled hunts were set by landmarks, but Adam Baylor, with Oregon Fish and Wildlife, says deer don't follow those boundaries.

"We know from collaring approximately 1,500 mule deer and we found out that deer routinely move across multiple units, those old WMUs, and that makes it difficult to manage harvest pressure," Baylor said.

Photo: Oregon Fish & Wildflie Photo: Oregon Fish & Wildflie loading...

A total of 22 new Deer Hunt Areas have been created based on where deer move. The deadline to apply is May 15th, so hunters wanting access to their previous Wildlife Management Unit need to find the new corresponding Deer Hunt Area.

"You can also plug in that WMU number, the old one, and that'll help you figure out what is that new name, because there is a new naming convention and some of those boundaries have adjusted."

There's a 9% reduction in Eastern Oregon deer tags this year. There are no changes to the Preference Point system; points carry over to the new system.

Click Here to learn more about the Deer Hunt Areas.

Photo: WDFWfish Photo: WDFWfish loading...

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