Consumer Institute Advocates for AM Radio

The American Consumers Institute is the latest organization to voice strong support for the bipartisan AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act. Nate Scherer, policy analyst for the group, said AM radio is vital for ensuring public safety and maintaining access to vital information for millions of Americans. More than 80 million Americans rely on AM radio each month for programming that includes weather updates, traffic reports, sports, spiritual content, and emergency alerts.

“Policymakers must recognize the irreplaceable benefits of AM radio,” Scherer noted. “This isn’t about nostalgia or entertainment, but about public safety and ensuring that all Americans, especially those in underserved communities, have access to vital information.”

The AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act has significant support, with 262 co-sponsors in the House and a supermajority in the Senate. If the bill doesn’t pass in this Congress, which ends in early January, it starts all over in the next session.

