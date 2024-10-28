The Columbia Basin Railroad Company, which operates between Moses Lake and Connell in central Washington, has received $11,552,000 to rehabilitate approximately 10 miles of the railroad line. The proposed project will replace approximately ten miles of rail and approximately 8,000 cross ties on the Columbia Basin Railroad. Supporters of this project say this work will enhance safety and improve system performance as the project will return the line to a state of good repair, increase operating speeds, and allow for increased capacity to move freight, benefitting over 50 customers served by the Columbia Basin Railroad.

The Columbia Basin Railroad will contribute a 20% match.

“When it comes to the rails our trains travel every day—and which connect companies and communities across Washington state with crucial goods, services, and opportunities—it is important we have safe, reliable tracks,” said Washington Senator Parry Murray. “By helping to replace some 8,000 cross ties, and 10 miles of rail, this funding will help us make sure the tracks serving the Columbia Basin are in tip top shape and will safely increase operating speeds and capacity. This is the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law at work—strengthening supply chains and upgrading our infrastructure so that America can compete and win the 21st century.”

“The Columbia Basin Railroad serves over 50 businesses and is a lifeline for Washington farmers and exporters across Grant, Adams, Lincoln, Spokane, and Whitman counties. This funding will facilitate critically needed track repairs which will enable increased freight capacity and operating speeds,” added Washington Senator Maria Cantwell.

