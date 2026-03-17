Top U.S. and Chinese economic officials held what were called “remarkably stable” talks in Paris during the weekend on several topics.

Reuters said the discussions centered on potential areas of agreement in agriculture, critical minerals, and managed trade for President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to consider in Beijing. Two sources familiar with the talks told Reuters that the Chinese side showed additional willingness toward buying more U.S. agricultural goods, including poultry, beef, and non-soybean row crops, adding that China is still committed to buying 25 million tons of American soybeans each of the next three years.

However, the Associated Press said Trump is considering a delay in the visit to China at the end of the month as he wants to increase the pressure on Beijing to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz and calm oil prices that have soared during the Iran war.

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